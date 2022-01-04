﻿DepEd suspends pilot F2F classes in NCR

The Department of Education on Sunday confirmed that face-to-face (F2F) classes for pilot schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) are suspended until alert status reverts to Level 2.

In a statement Sunday night, the DepEd said its decision to suspend the classes is consistent with the recent memorandum of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for the Alert Level 3 protocols, considering the notable increase of coronavirus cases in the NCR.

“Face-to-face classes in pilot schools in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 shall continue in the meantime that DepEd finalizes its report on the pilot face-to-face classes,” the DepEd said, noting that it held a meeting with NCR mayors regarding the suspension of in-person classes.

The alert level status in NCR was raised anew from Level 2 to Level 3 from January 3 to 15, following a rise in coronavirus cases.

On January 2, the Philippines registered 4,600 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s total tally to 2,851,931.

Source: Philippines News Agency