﻿DepEd-SoCot eyes blended learning for pilot face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) in South Cotabato is studying various workable learning modalities that it could adopt once the government will allow the resumption of face-to-face classes in public schools.

Ruth Estacio, superintendent of DepEd-South Cotabato division, said they are planning to implement a blended learning system, specifically the combination of face-to-face and modular method, for the regular school-based classes.

The division, which supervises schools in 10 municipalities of South Cotabato, has identified 12 schools as of Friday as pilot sites for the face-to-face classes.

The official said these are situated in areas in Lake Sebu and Tboli towns that have zero cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The schools are ready in case the national government will allow the pilot classes to start,” she said in a media forum.

Estacio said the resumption of the face-to-face classes will depend on the decision of the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and President Rodrigo Duterte.

DepEd earlier shelved plans for the holding of pilot face-to-face classes based on a directive from the President.

Once allowed, Estacio said the 12 schools will only accommodate 20 learners per classroom to comply with the minimum health standards.

She said the schools are mandated to properly implement the preventive measures protocols against Covid-19 such as the mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield, regular handwashing and the observance of one-meter physical distancing.

South Cotabato province has been grappling with the increasing Covid-19 cases since last month due to its worsening community transmission.

As of Thursday night, Lake Sebu town has 13 active cases but its total infections since last year is only 53, with two deaths and 38 recoveries.

But Tboli has the second highest number of active cases in the province with 96 out of the cumulative 283 since last year. It recorded five deaths and 182 recovered patients

Source: Philippines News Agency