﻿DepEd-Sagay puts up school heads academy

BACOLOD CITY – The Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Sagay City has partnered with two institutions in putting up a school heads academy (SHA) that will train public school teachers to become school leaders.

The initiative, made possible through the memorandum of agreement forged among DepEd-Sagay, the Office of Negros Occidental’s 2nd District Representative, and the Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology (NONESCOST), will benefit 25 qualified teachers who will be trained for three succeeding semesters starting this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, 2nd District Rep. Leo Rafael Cueva said his office, which allocated PHP1.12 million for teachers’ scholarships, aims to upgrade the quality of education in the second district.

“I hope this will be one of the ways to help our teachers become efficient managers of our schools and further improve the learning of our schoolchildren,” Cueva added.

The SHA program seeks to institutionalize a platform that will formally train and prepare public school teachers in Sagay to become school heads in various DepEd schools and offices.

Under the agreement, 25 qualified teachers will be enrolled in NONESCOST under a scholarship grant that will cover tuition and miscellaneous fees, as well as allowances for mobile phone load, transportation, and others, which will be funded by the allocation from the Office of Negros Occidental’s 2nd District Representative.

The DepEd-Sagay, meanwhile, will select personnel qualified to be a scholar in the SHA program, as well as coordinate with the two partners in the implementation of program activities and accept any partnership assistance.

The NONESCOST will grant DepEd-Sagay and the teachers enrolled in the program access and use of its facilities, resources, and academic platform to effectively implement the SHA.

It will also train and provide all necessary knowledge to the teachers by using its existing post-graduate academic and/or short-term course program, and adopt suitable and appropriate modalities to the competencies required of the SHA program. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency