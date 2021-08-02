﻿DepEd offers English, Math remediation for learners

To further enhance the knowledge acquired in the previous school year, the Department of Education (DepEd) has started streaming episodes of the ETUlay Summer Camp.

From July 19 until August 28, the ETUlay Summer Camp will offer English and Math remediation programs for interested learners, as well as Scouting, Arts and Craft Class, Music Class/Playing of Musical Instrument, Theater Play-acting workshop, and other segments in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Various tutors from different school divisions throughout the country and the Central Office will virtually spearhead the discussion of separate topics every Monday to Friday from 9 o’clock in the morning until noon.

“Even on summer breaks, we are encouraging our learners to engage in these kinds of activities for them to expand their knowledge and prior skills attained throughout the past school year,” Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said.

“We want to make sure that our learners are ready and prepared to take their future subjects in their next year level, especially that we are currently implementing the distance learning modality,” she added.

The sessions are aired on the main DepEd social media pages and other DepEd Tayo Regional Facebook accounts, which will be available to all learners.

One of the leading initiatives of the Department, ETUlay was launched earlier this year to provide an online tutorial platform for learners and teachers and is facilitated by education experts.

ETULay was also designed based on the weekly Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs) to provide parents and learners an easier way to answer Self-Learning Modules, which were modeled from the PIVOT 4A QuBE program of Region 4-A (Calabarzon).

“As our Secretary says, we have to come up with creative ways to modernize our education system. The country needs to upgrade the delivery of education by utilizing the digital age’s full and creative use of technology. This ETULay initiative is one of the many steps being taken by DepEd to ensure that this transformation happens for the benefit of our learners,” Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del B. Pascua said.

These efforts are spearheaded by the Information and Communications Technology Service headed by Director Abram Y.C. Abanil, under the Administration Strand led by Undersecretary Pascua and Assistant Secretary Salvador Malana III. It is part of the Public Schools of the Future (PSOF) Framework under the leadership of Secretary Briones.

Source: Philippines News Agency