﻿DepEd hails PRRD’s approval on pilot face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday welcomed the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte and his Cabinet to pilot face-to-face classes in areas with low Covid-19 risk in January 2021.

“The pilot will provide important experience and learning that will inform the final recommendation that DepEd intends to make on any broader resumption of face-to-face classes,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The DepEd said the pilot implementation will take place only in areas categorized as low-risk – areas under modified general community quarantine – and there must be a commitment for shared responsibility between the DepEd, the local government unit (LGUs), and the parents or guardians.

It added that stringent health and safety standards shall be followed at the home, during travel to and from the schools, and within school premises.

The participation of the learners in the pilot study will be voluntary with the requisite permit issued by the parents.

Face-to-face classes will not be held for the full week schedule and with reduced class size to allow proper physical distancing within the classroom.

The regional directors have submitted to Education Secretary Leonor Briones their nominated schools for inclusion in the pilot study.

“The limited number of public schools that will participate in the pilot implementation will be determined within the month upon validation and evaluation of their compliance and readiness concerning the risk classification, documentation of acknowledgment of shared responsibility, students and classroom management plan, and health standard requirements at home, during travel, and in school premises,” the statement read.

The participating schools, LGUs, learners, and parents will undergo a thorough process of orientation, mobilization, and readiness confirmation before the actual implementation, it added

