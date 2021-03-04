﻿DepEd-GenSan gears up for Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Department of Education (DepEd) personnel here have started preparations for the rollout of the national government’s vaccination program against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official said on Wednesday.

Romelito Flores, DepEd city division superintendent, said they are mainly focusing on helping raise awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated against the disease and other related interventions in the local level.

“We already had coordination meetings with the health sector regarding the role of our agency on this initiative,” he said in a radio interview.

Flores endorsed the government’s planned massive inoculation for Covid-19 and will get them once they become available.

He is hoping that the country will eventually achieve its target coverage for the vaccination to stop the further spread of the disease and allow normal activities, including the face-to-face classes in schools, to resume.

The official expressed support to the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to forego the holding of face-to-face classes pending the massive rollout of the vaccines.

“Our situation with Covid-19 is still uncertain and I want to be sure first that our learners are safe before resuming the regular (face-to-face) classes,” he said.

The city was earlier included by the DepEd central office in the shelved dry run last January for the limited face-to-face classes.

Flores said they identified and endorsed a school in a far-flung community here that is considered low-risk area for Covid-19 as pilot area for the initiative.

The concerned school, which he did not disclose pending clearance from the city government, was selected based on the parameters set by their central office, among them the readiness in terms of the implementation of health and safety protocols.

He said the school has enough classrooms to accommodate 15 to 20 learners in each setting to ensure the proper observance of safe physical distancing.

Flores said the city and barangay governments, through the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases, will have to issue proper endorsements and clearances before they can proceed with the pilot classes.

“We’re just doing the necessary preparations on the ground but everything will depend on the approval of our central office and the local government units,” he added.

