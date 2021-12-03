﻿DepEd-Dumaguete automates ops, develops own apps

The Dumaguete City schools division of the Department of Education (DepEd) is now working for automation in both fields of governance and curriculum, a key agency official here said.

Dr. Gregorio Cyrus R. Elejorde, city schools division superintendent, said on Wednesday afternoon the division is developing its own applications to automate its operations.

Elejorde spoke during the switch-on ceremony of the free Wi-Fi project of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), and the Rotary Club of Dumaguete, at the Hermenegilda F. Gloria Memorial Elementary School here.

He said one of its online platforms for service delivery is Chada Assist, where clients from the community, national government agencies, and even schools no longer need to go to the division office to transact business.

“That would save us time and financial costs, and if to convert such to monetary equivalent, it would translate to millions of pesos annually to be spent individually and by the organization itself,” he said.

Another application developed is the Chada Personnel Information Management System, which improves the delivery of service for internal stakeholders, both teaching and non-teaching, of the division, he further said.

“We have also improved some of our automated processes in the area of curriculum,” Elejorde said.

He cited the development of their portal containing materials needed by teachers for the development of their modules.

The teachers are connected to this system where materials suited for their learners can be accessed, he said.

Also, the city division last year started its online enrollment so that learners and their parents from here and around the world no longer have to go to the schools to enroll, he added.

This resulted in an enrollment increase of 3,000 individuals, with 26,000 this year compared to 23,000 enrollees last year.

Of the 26,000 enrollees, 7,000 are connected online using the learning management system of the city division in partnership with Edmodo, an educational technology company.

Additionally, the DepEd division is using Academic Panda, an internally developed application that allows the distribution of learning materials to learners connected virtually, Elejorde said.

The free Wi-Fi projects of the DICT and its partners as well as that of the city government “is a big contribution to these particular endeavors to sustain our program of the DepEd to automate major processes,” he said.

Elejorde said to date, they have automated 60 percent of the processes of the DepEd city division.

Source: Philippines News Agency