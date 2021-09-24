﻿DepEd assesses schools in Ilocos for face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) is assessing at least 28 rural schools in the province of Ilocos Norte if they qualify to be included in the pilot run for limited face-to-face classes.

Senior education program specialist and acting information officer Valerie Talamayan of the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte said phone interview on Wednesday the 28 pre-identified primary and secondary schools are in the towns of Vintar, Adams, Pinili, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Nueva Era, Marcos and Pasuquin.

She said the comprehensive school safety assessment tool is to assess the readiness of schools to participate in the pilot face-to-face learning modality.

It consists of a set of questionnaires containing specific indicators and standards that show the readiness of the schools to participate in the pilot run. The school heads in the selected schools are expected to submit the assessment form until Friday (Sept. 24).

In late January, the 28 schools — Canaam Elementary School, Danao Elementary School, Gubang Elementary School, Masadsaduel Elementary School, Dasar Elementary School, Isic-Isic Elementary School, Saricao Elementary School, Tungel Elementary School, Virbira-Angset Elementary School, Carasi National High School, Adams Elementary School, Adams National High School, Bicbica Elementary School, Buanga Elementary School, Godogod Elementary School, Alao-ao Elementary School, Paddagan Elementary School, San Isidro Elementary School, Dumalneg Elementary School, Dumalneg National High School, Agaga Elementary School, Barangobong Elementary School, Nueva Era National High School, Adriano P. Arzadon National High School, Uguis Integrated School, Cacafean Elementary School, Pangil Elementary School, and Tadao Elementary School– have been shortlisted for having zero or low confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The data gathered will be used as baseline information in preparation for the implementation of face-to-face learning modality. After which, an actual validation of the shortlisted schools will follow suit,” Talamayan said.

She noted that the health, safety, and well-being of learners, teachers, and personnel remain a top priority in the resumption of face-to-face classes.

On Sept. 20, President Rodrigo Duterte has approved limited face-to-face classes in public and private schools in areas deemed low-risk for Covid-19.

It covers a “maximum of 100 public schools in areas categorized as minimal risk” and that have “passed the readiness assessment,” and an additional 20 private schools to be jointly validated by the DepEd and the Department of Health.

Source: Philippines News Agency