﻿DepEd-3 launches IEC materials advocating academic honesty

The Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office in Central Luzon has officially launched its information education and communication (IEC) materials that aim to promote academic honesty and to protect learners’ integrity.

DepEd regional director May Eclar said in an official social media account post on Thursday, the IEC materials which include eight comics and three advocacy videos designed for learners in all grade levels, are for distribution and utilization in the region.

Eclar said the materials aim to help learners and their parents understand the value of academic honesty amid the implementation of the distance learning modality for this school year.

The titles of the comics written by the School Divisions Office-Zambales are “Kring! Ang Kuwento nina Ian at Droid,” “Hindi Okey ang Online Kopyahan,” “Awit ni Taptap,” “Sina Mat, Tap, at Pat Mga Super-Estudyanteng Matapat ,” “Ang Sagot sa Problema ni Caloy,” “Mali Pala ang Mangopya,” “Ang Sikreto ni Lito,” and “Si Kara, Si Raya at ang Matapat na Bata.

Meanwhile, the three advocacy videos, produced by the San Fernando Elementary School SFESial TV Production Team, tackle scenarios showing a student choosing to answer the modules honestly, a parent not subscribing to contract cheating, and a teacher explaining to a parent how grades are computed under the distance learning modality.

The IEC materials are available for viewing and download through the official website of the DepEd Regional Office at region3@deped.gov.ph.

Last October 1, the DepEd regional office conducted a virtual orientation on the promotion of academic honesty.

The orientation aims to not merely raise the level of awareness of Schools Division Offices (SDOs) on the observance of honesty in the academic performance of the learners but also to conceptualize strategies and intervention initiatives for the effective implementation of the advocacy.

SDOs are tasked to conduct similar orientations for parents, learners, and teachers.

Source: Philippines News Agency