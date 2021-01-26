﻿DENR probes wildlife hunting in Sarangani forests

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has launched an investigation into the wildlife hunting activities in portions of a key mountain range in Sarangani province that is a known habitat of the endangered Philippine Eagle.

Dr. Ali Hadjinasser, chief of the DENR’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Kiamba, said Monday the probe is in response to the discovery of “jolen” marble and small lead pellet bullets under the skin of an eagle that was rescued early this month in Maitum town.

He said the bullets possibly came from wildlife hunters that had targeted the eagle, which is a violation of Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Hadjinasser said they have intensified their monitoring efforts and information campaign regarding the presence of the Philippine Eagle and other wildlife species in the forests of Maitum and the neighboring municipalities.

“This is also to protect and conserve the rich biodiversity of the area,” he said in a statement.

The injured male Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) was found by a resident identified as Mang Ganang trapped in thorny rattan vines at a portion of Sitio Wata, Barangay Ticulab in Maitum last Jan. 8.

The eagle reportedly fell from a tree while hunting a monkey in a forested area near Salagbanog Falls, which is situated within the Mt. Busa complex, a declared key biodiversity area that important bird area.

A team from the municipal government took custody of the rescued raptor and eventually turned it over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) based in Davao City on orders from Maitum Mayor Alexander Bryan Reganit.

The PEF announced last Friday night that it successfully removed the marble embedded near the eagle’s right clavicle.

Forester Jessica Guilao, conservation and development section chief of Cenro-Kiamba, said the eagle already underwent x-ray exam, blood test, fungal swab, and other laboratory tests.

The raptor, which weighed 4.25 kilograms and estimated at three to five-years-old, will remain under the care of the PEF until it is fully recovered.

Lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Region 12, urged the public not to harm or capture any wildlife species as they play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem.

“Let them live in their natural habitat. If they are injured, immediately notify the DENR to ensure their well-being,” he said.

He lauded local stakeholders, the municipal government and other concerned agencies for the immediate action in rescuing the eagle, the third in the area since 2017.

