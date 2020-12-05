﻿DENR-7, Cebu City join city-wide cleanup drive

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) and the city government here on Saturday joined global observance of the International Volunteer Day through a city-wide cleanup organized by the latter at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This is the third time this year that the city government gathered volunteers and do a massive cleanup in nine sites including Pasil, Ermita, Sawang Calero Coastals, SRP Tower, Mambaling near the mouth of Kinalumsan, Mahiga River, Tejero, Kawit Island, and Shell Island.

DENR-7 Regional Director Paquito Melicor Jr. in his message thanked the city government for making this move.

“DENR is always grateful for all the help that our partners are showing us especially in protecting the environment,” he said.

The city government has committed to clean up the waterways and coastal areas in the city, following an order from Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

Melicor said the DENR continues to back an advocacy statement on clean environment, urging citizens to make cleaning a habitual chore every day.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama said there is a need to take care of the environment because this is the “only jewel we can give to our children’s children.”

“One thing we can do about is act on it, and that is the reason why we held this city-wide cleanup,” he said.

Source: Philippines News agency