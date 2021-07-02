﻿Dengue cases in Bulacan down 20%

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – Bulacan’s Provincial Health Office–Public Health (PHO-PH) reported on Friday that dengue cases in the province have dropped by 20 percent this year as compared to last year.

The PHO-PH said there is a total of 1,395 cumulative suspected dengue cases from January 1 to May 29, 2021, which is 20 percent lower compared to the 1,734 cases reported on the same period in 2020.

The PHO-PH also said the 11 to 20 age group contributed to the majority of the cases and the three dengue-related deaths recorded this year.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando, in a statement, said the report is an achievement because the province can no longer handle a surge of patients going to hospitals amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Fernando, however, reminded the Bulakenyos not to be complacent despite the drop in dengue cases.

“Dumating na ang tag-ulan, hindi natin dapat ipagwalang bahala ang iba pang mga sakit na banta sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya patuloy ang ating kampanya at pagbibigay-diin sa pagsunod sa 4S strategy laban sa dengue (The rainy season is here, we should not take for granted other illnesses which are a threat to the health of our province mates. So, our campaign continues and we are giving emphasis on complying with 4S strategy against dengue),” the governor said.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, employ “Self-protection measures”, “Seek early consultation”, and “Support fogging/spraying” only in hot spot areas where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization, the dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes Egypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus and severe dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever with aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain), nausea, vomiting, and rash that typically last two to seven days.

The public is advised to visit health centers or see the doctor if fever persists for two days or more.

Source: Philippines News Agency