﻿Delta, common Covid-19 cases have similar symptoms: DOH

It is impossible to distinguish Delta variant cases from regular Covid-19 infections based on symptoms as they have similar common flu-like manifestations.

In its latest public advisory Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) noted that the variant first detected in India has the same indications — headache, sore throat, runny rose, and fever.

The mutated Delta variant, however, is more transmissible, evades immunity protection, and reduces antibody neutralization.

“Viruses naturally undergo mutations as they reproduce. Some mutations might not have significant effects, but other mutations may make the virus more transmissible,” the DOH stated.

Noting that a Delta variant case can infect up to eight persons, the DOH said it has contributed to increasing cases nationwide, together with the Alpha variant which can infect three at the most and the Beta variant that is known to infect four to five persons.

Getting infected can be avoided through the strict observance of minimum public health standards like proper wearing of masks and face shields, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, physical distancing of at least one meter, and proper ventilation.

The DOH advised the public to do self-isolation upon experiencing symptoms and seek early consultation.

“Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and complete the required doses,” the agency advised.

While further studies are needed to determine vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant, the DOH emphasized that data show fully vaccinated individuals are protected from the severe symptoms of Covid-19 that lead to hospitalization or death.

So far, the country has confirmed 450 Delta variant cases, with all 17 cities and town in Metro Manila with at least one case.

