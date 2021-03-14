﻿Delivery of plebiscite materials to Kalayaan Island eyed Friday

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is hoping that they will be able to deliver on Friday the election paraphernalia to Kalayaan Island in Palawan for the scheduled plebiscite on Saturday.

Teopisto Elnas, Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations, said they are hoping that the problem on the delivery of election materials due to bad weather will be resolved within the day.

“We are ready…we are hoping that the minor concerns in Kalayaan will be resolved. Hopefully, within the day so that we will be able to deliver the ballots in the area and we can conduct the plebiscite in Kalayaan tomorrow,” he added in a virtual press briefing.

On the other hand, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said there is still no indication of postponing the referendum in the remote island.

“For now, there is still no indication that this will be necessary. The situation however is still developing, and will be addressed at the appropriate time,” he said.

Asked on what is the status of the deliverables the poll body official said, “At this time, it is with the EO (Election Officer) of Kalayaan. They are at the jump off point in El Nido still waiting. It’s not yet sure, if it will be airlifted or what are they are going to do next.”

On Thursday, the poll body reported that the scheduled delivery to Kalayaan island on Wednesday did not push through because of the unfavorable weather.

On Saturday, the people of Palawan will vote to divide or not the province into three areas, Palawan Oriental, Palawan del Sur, and Palawan del Norte.

The province has a total of 490,639 registered voters.

Source: Philippines News Agency