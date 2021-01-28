﻿Delivery man marries customer in Pangasinan town

A 33-year-old delivery man of a known online shopping platform has ended marrying one of his customers.

Marlon Cajucom met his wife Jhasin May Benito-Cajucom when he delivered products to her residence in Barangay Poblacion here.

Marlon, a delivery man for almost two years, is from Barangay Calepaan in the same town.

Jhasin May said Marlon was different from her former suitors.

“Mararamdaman mo talagang yung care niya tapos talagang pursigido po siya. Sobrang effort po siya noong nanliligaw siya sa akin. Kahit sobrang busy siya, nagdedeliver pa rin ng flower sa bahay tsaka ramdam mo naman talaga yung love (I felt his care and he was really persistent. He really exerted effort when he was courting me. Amid his busy schedule, he still managed to deliver flowers in our house and I really felt his love for me),” she said.

Mary Grace Benito, mother of Jhasin, introduced them to one another and they came to know each other better.

“One time, nakapagdeliver po ako sa kanila, late na. Nagulat sila, nagtataka sila na late na nagdedeliver pa ako noong time na yun. Natanong ako ni Mama Grace kung may asawa na ako, sabi ko wala pa po. Bakit daw ang sipag sipag ko eh wala pa naman daw ako binubuhay, ang sagot ko po noong time na yun kasama ko po sa pangarap yung magpursige sa buhay (One time, I delivered their package late afternoon.They were surprised and became curious why I worked overtime. Mama Grace asked me if I am already married, and I answered I am not yet married. Then she asked me why I am so industrious considering that I am still single and I said it is really my dream to work hard for my future),” he said.

Mary Grace became a regular customer of Marlon sometime in October.

“Sabi ko hindi ko naman in-expect na papansinin ako ni Jhasin. Actually yun po talagang nasa isip ko na hindi ako papansinin nito sabi ko kasi maganda, pero napakabait niya, napaka approachable naman po madaling lapitan, madaling kausapin nung nakailang beses na akong nagdedeliver doon. (She was aloof at first. I really did not expect that she would take interest in me because she is pretty but she is kind and I learned later on as I deliver parcels in their home that she is actually approachable and easy to talk with),” Marlon said.

The couple got married on Tuesday in a simple ceremony led by Asingan town Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr.

MR. and MRS. CAJUCOM. Marlon Cajucom (right) and Jhasin May Benito-Cajucom (left) pose after a simple wedding ceremony on Jan. 26, 2021. The wedding was officiated by Asingan town, Pangasinan Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr. (Photo courtesy of Romel Aguilar/PIO Asingan)

Marlon said they were not able to invite to their wedding some of their family members, relatives, friends, and workmates due to the pandemic.

“We hope someday, we will have a church wedding where we could invite them. But for now, we just want to be married even though in a very simple way,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency