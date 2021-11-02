﻿Defending NBA champion Bucks to visit White House in November

The Milwaukee Bucks will take a visit to the White House on Nov. 8 to fete their 2021 NBA title, the Eastern Conference franchise’s first championship in 50 years.

“We’re very excited, very appreciative of the invite,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Saturday.

“We know it’s an honor and special, and we’re looking forward to visiting the White House,” the 52-year-old mentor said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks secured the NBA title in July by beating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the finals series.

In Game Six at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum where the home team Bucks won by 105-98, Antetokounmpo scored 50 points for the victors, which meant a massive contribution.

On Nov. 7, the Bucks will play against the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C. and will be in the White House for a ceremony the following day.

The Bucks will be the first NBA winners to celebrate their title at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former US President Barack Obama to fete it.

After the Cavaliers’ travel to DC, back-to-back NBA champions Golden State Warriors (2017 and 2018) and Canadian-based Toronto Raptors, who were the 2019 winners, did not visit the previous US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the 2020 champions Los Angeles Lakers did not visit the White House due to travel issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

