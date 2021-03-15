﻿Death of rebel leader in Nueva Vizcaya ‘big blow’ to NPA

A top Philippine Army (PA) official on Sunday said the neutralization of a rebel front official in Nueva Vizcaya is a big blow to the New People’s Army (NPA).

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of the Army’s 91st Infantry Battalion under the 7th Infantry Division, said Rommel Tucay, a secretary of the communist terrorist group (CTG) Komiteng Larangang Guerrilla Sierra Madre (KLG-SM), died during an exchange of gunfire with government troops in Barangay Kimbutan, Dupax Del Sur town on Saturday.

The NPA front operates in the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija and parts of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

Rubio said the remaining units of active guerilla fronts in these areas continue to weaken due to sustained and intensified efforts of the government to end local communist armed conflict.

The rebel forces are almost decimated due to the intensified focused military operations, he added.

“The CTG has been substantially weakened because of the sustained and intensified government efforts to end local communist armed conflict that resulted to significant losses of their key leaders, seasoned fighters, and mass supporters,” Rubio said in an interview.

Likewise, he cited the successful arrest of Delfin Pimentel, 62, a former secretary of the Aurora Provincial Committee under the CTG’s Central Luzon Regional Committee last March 3.

“Our intensified efforts against insurgency are successful because of the troops’ dedication, hard work and sacrifices to win the campaign,” he said.

“This was also a result of the implementation of the community support program in remote villages, the full support from various government agencies and the delivery of services and programs to the people,” Rubio added.

Source: Philippines News Agency