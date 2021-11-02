﻿Death of ‘Ka Oris’ in Bukidnon major blow to NPA in Mindanao

The death of ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader Jorge Madlos alias “Ka Oris” in an encounter with government troops in Bukidnon last Saturday will greatly affect plans of the communist terrorists to plot violence against peace-loving Filipinos.

“His death will deter the activities and plans by the NPA for he can no longer direct the communist terrorists’ violent action against our people,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement on Sunday.

Madlos was the commander and spokesperson of the NPA’s national operations command and spokesperson of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in Mindanao.

He was wanted for criminal cases such as murder, multiple murders with double frustrated murder, and robbery with double homicide and damage to properties.

“Ka Oris was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of soldiers and civilians for decades as he perpetuated a violent armed struggle that struck terror to our people who only desire peace in solving our country’s problems,” Zagala said.

He added that Madlos’ death is a major blow to the communist terrorists in Mindanao and will usher in eventual peace in the region.

“The AFP calls on the remaining leaders and members of the communist armed movement, who have been misled to this senseless cause, to surrender and return to the fold of law and eventually join the path towards peace and development in our country,” Zagala said.

He also said the AFP leadership applauds the operating troops of the 403rd Infantry Brigade under Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) for the successful combat operations that led to the death of the NPA leader on Oct. 30.

‘Reign of terror’ ends

In a news release on Saturday, 4ID commander Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the reign of Madlos has finally ended following his death.

“Ka Oris’ reign of terror has finally ended. Unfortunately, the consequences of his atrocities led to a tragic ending. Now, justice has been served for those innocent civilians and their communities he terrorized for several decades. His death could be the final blow for the eventual collapse of the communist terrorist group here,” Brawner said.

He also said the death of Madlos will hopefully make the insurgents realize that the downfall of the NPA in Mindanao is inevitable and the only option left is for them to surrender.

“I am reiterating our call for peace. Magbalik loob na kayo sa mapayapang pamumuhay (Go back to a peaceful life) and avail of the E-CLIP [Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program]),” he said.

E-CLIP is a program designed to help Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-NDF and Militia ng Bayan members restore their allegiance to the government and provides access to medical, financial, legal and livelihood assistance.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency