﻿DBM chief assures more funds for typhoon-affected LGUs

Budget and Management Secretary Wendel Avisado has assured local government executives that there is adequate budget for the immediate needs of areas affected by recent typhoons.

“The President has ordered the immediate release of additional funds for the local government units, particularly those affected by Typhoon Quinta, followed by Super Typhoon Rolly and then by Typhoon Ulysses,” he said during the Public Briefing program aired over PTV on Tuesday.

Avisado said the remaining funds of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management (NDRRM) stand at about PHP6.8 billion, which is not enough for the needs of typhoon-hit areas.

The DBM has supplemented this by about PHP10 billion, Avisado said.

He said there was also a suggestion to extend financial assistance to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly to augment their calamity fund and the budget will be charged against the NDRRM Fund.

He said the funds will be released within the week.

“This is equivalent to 1 percent of their IRA (Internal Allotment Fund) and we take into consideration the estimated amount of damage and number of affected populations as reported by both the OCD (Office of Civil Defense) and the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development),” he said.

Avisado said the funds will be disbursed directly by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) to the LGUs’ Modified Disbursement Account or system account through the Landbank of the Philippines (Landbank), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), or the Veterans Bank.

LGUs that are qualified for this fund augmentation include Albay, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Sorsogon, Occidental Mindoro, Laguna, Marinduque, Cavite, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Masbate and Romblon.

Avisado said the same fund augmentation will be extended to LGUs in Cagayan Valley.

“And we will recommend, again, the amount that will be allotted for these provinces and regions to the Office of the President for approval,” he added.

