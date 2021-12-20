﻿Days of FB scammers numbered: DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Sunday assailed anew the brains behind the devious use of a fake Facebook (FB) account for their personal gains and to dupe victims using the name of Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

For months, unscrupulous elements have been using the bogus FB account “Silvestre H. Bello III” to fool unsuspecting victims but the DOLE chief said the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

The National Bureau of Investigation is zeroing in on a number of suspects and could soon expose the identity of the scammers.

“Our law enforcers are doing a great job. Arrests can be made earlier than expected,” Bello said in a news release.

“We renew our warning to those behind this nefarious scheme of soliciting gifts, in cash and in kind, that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them. Stop now and spare friends, acquaintances, and ordinary netizens from your evil designs,” he added.

The scammers solicited assistance through the fake account purportedly for the labor chief’s community pantry and to boost his senatorial bid.

Bello is not seeking a Senate seat or any other public office.

The scammers then proceeded to announce that Bello was distributing tons of rice as assistance but the recipients must shoulder the shipping fees.

In all the schemes, the would-be victims were asked to deposit to certain bank accounts.

A number of Bello’s friends obliged, forking out negligible amounts to substantial sums.

“Given that this has become deliberate, the scam is seemingly intended to also damage my reputation,” Bello said.

“For the nth time, the public is advised that I don’t maintain an account in Facebook by the name SILVESTRE H. BELLO III. This is fake,” he said, further advising the public to ignore the phony account.

Source: Philippines News Agency