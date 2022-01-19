﻿Day 1 of ‘no vax, no ride’ policy successful; violators warned

The first day of the implementation of the “no vaccination, no ride” in Metro Manila on Monday was generally peaceful, with commuters complying with the order.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT), the agencies primarily responsible for enforcing the policy in the road sector, reported that the implementation saw enforcers explaining the guidelines to the commuters.

“According to reports from our men on the ground, most of the passengers were prepared for the policy. They voluntarily handed over their vaccination cards to our enforcers for thorough inspection and verification before boarding public utility vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

DOTr Undersecretary for Railways TJ Batan said a total of 1,749 commuters attempted to take Metro Manila’s rail lines without showing proof of their vaccination. About 1,204 were recorded at the MRT-3, 401 at LRT-1, 136 at LRT-2, and eight at the Philippine National Railways.

“Since this is just the first day of the policy’s implementation, our enforcers were instructed to just issue the violators warnings instead of outrightly apprehending them for non-compliance,” DOTr Assistant Secretary Mark Steven Pastor said. “These persons were later properly turned over to their respective local government units (LGUs) for assistance.”

The “no vaccination, no ride” policy was issued to help curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a recent spike in the number of infections in Metro Manila.

Its enforcement will be in effect while a Covid-19 Alert Level 3 level or higher remains hoisted in the National Capital Region.

Exempted from the policy are persons with medical conditions that prevent their full Covid-19 vaccination as shown by a duly-signed medical certificate with the name and contact details of their doctor and persons who will buy essential goods and services as shown by a barangay health pass or other proof to justify the travel.

Source: Philippines News Agency