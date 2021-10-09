﻿DavSur town mayor seeks gubernatorial seat

Mayor Carl Jason Rama of Kiblawan, Davao del Sur has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor of the province with the promise of putting a premium on health programs amid the global pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Rama said he will do everything for the development of the province.

“I wholeheartedly offer myself to the people of Davao del Sur for them to experience sustainable development and the betterment of the residents (lives) in the province,” Rama added.

Rama filed his COC on Thursday at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

“I am an ordinary citizen in the province who wanted to contribute (something) to the province. If I will be given a chance, I want to execute the right programs for the people of Davao del Sur,” he said in an interview with reporters after filing his COC.

Rama vowed to prioritize health programs as the current pandemic continues to threaten the lives of the people. Also, he wanted to provide more infrastructure projects and livelihood to the people.

“My public service in Kiblawan is guided by my belief that every act, though small, has the power to inspire and change the community,” Rama said. “I hope to continue what we started in Kiblawan (as I) reach out to every individual, family, and community in Davao del Sur.”

His principle in public service, he said, is that economic and social well-being should be a common interest for all.

Rama is the son of incumbent Davao Occidental Governor Claude P. Bautista, who accompanied him during the filing.

