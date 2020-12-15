﻿DavSur town gets P15-M for IP housing project

The municipality of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur received initial funding of PHP15 million from the National Housing Authority in Region 11 (NHA-11) Monday to build the 100 Indigenous People’s (IP) houses for the members of the B’laan tribe in Barangay Maibo.

During the turnover ceremony, NHA-11 manager Zenaida Cabiles said the site development will start next week, while the construction of the houses would begin next month.

“When the construction reaches 80 percent, we will release the second and final tranche amounting to PHP5 million,” Cabiles said.

Mayor Arthur Davin thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and NHA-11 general manager Marcelino Escalada Jr., for providing adequate shelter for the IPs in his town.

In an interview at the sidelines during the turnover, Alfonso Pandoy, one of the beneficiaries, said the houses would help shield them from the impacts of natural calamities.

Pandoy said his family lives in a landslide-prone area.

“We are temporarily sheltered in a makeshift house in relocation area since last year after the series of an earthquake,” he said.

NHA-11 also turned-over 65 houses in Barangay Tacul and 106 units in Barangay Tagaytay San Miguel in the same town.

Cabiles said a total of 2,002 permanent housing units amounting to PHP573 million was allotted to Magsaysay town.

“The housing units are only intended for earthquake-affected families from 11 sites. Of the 11 sites we awarded, 423 units are ready (for occupancy), and another 171 units are ready for another three sites,” she added.

Cabiles said NHA is set to complete the 2,002 units by next year.

Davin said the 2,002 families were prioritized since their homes are situated in a “no-build zone,” based on the assessment of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

“We prioritized them because they are living in the upland area where their houses are prone to landslides during earthquakes. They also stayed one year in the evacuation centers” he said.

Between July and December last year, Magsaysay and neighboring towns were hit by five strong earthquakes.

Davin said the Municipal Agriculturist Office has distributed planting materials to allow the residents to go back to farming, which was their primary livelihood before the earthquakes.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY