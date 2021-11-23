﻿DavOr guv willing to face Senate on BDP benefits to barangays

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang said Monday he is willing to face the Senate along with mayors in the province to prove that sufficient funding for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and its Barangay Development Program (BDP) is necessary to help communities like theirs in the countryside.

Speaking at the virtual press briefing dubbed ‘TAGGED: Debunking Lies by Telling the Truth’ of the NTF-ELCAC, Dayanghirang said he wanted to convince the senators, who are in favor of slashing the budget intended for the barangays, to reconsider their decision.

With the Senate Committee on Finance’s decision to cut the budget of NTF-ELCAC from PHP24 billion to PHP4 billion, he said it would deal a big blow on the attainment of peace and development in the barangay beneficiaries through BDP projects.

“If there is a need to go to the Senate, I will do it. I will bring the mayors for them to feel that the appropriation of the ELCAC funds is needed by the barangays. This is the first time in history that the national government noticed the needs of those in the far-flung barangays who were once a lair of the communist New People’s Army (NPA),” Dayanghirang said.

A hallmark program of NTF-ELCAC with the end goal of bringing development to former conflict-prone communities, the BDP forms part of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in fighting the insurgency waged by the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) in the countryside.

The program aims to eradicate the root causes of the insurgency, poverty, disease, lack of education and opportunities, and social injustice in far-flung communities across the country identified to have been influenced by the communist ideology.

The BDP is directed to initially rehabilitate and develop 822 barangays formerly established as guerilla fronts of the CPP-NPA-NDF in several parts of the countryside.

To achieve this, the BDP provides PHP20 million to each identified NPA-cleared barangays to implement community-driven socio-economic development projects to former conflict-affected communities.

Dayanghirang said BDP is the long-time solution of the government to address insurgency problems in the conflict-affected barangays.

“I am once again asking our dear senators, do not deprive the people who are aiming for peace and development. This has been the long dream of our nation,” he added.

As to the BDP projects in Davao Oriental, the governor disclosed that four projects have already been completed, while work on 28 or 81.82 percent has already been ongoing.

On the continuing projects, he said around 13.29 percent are currently under the procurement process for materials, while 2.9 percent are still being prepared.

“The people knew about the budget for the BDP projects and they have prepared for it. If that won’t push through, it will boomerang our government. We will be called liars because we cannot give what we promised [projects] to them,” Dayanghirang said.

Next year, a total of 1,406 villages nationwide are identified for inclusion to also benefit from the program.

Each recipient barangay will spend the PHP20-million fund through farm to market roads amounting to PHP12 million; school buildings – PHP3 million; water and sanitation systems – PHP2 million; reforestation and national greening program – PHP1.5; and health stations – PHP1.5 million.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council has formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency