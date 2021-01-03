﻿DavOcc town diarrhea outbreak leaves 1 dead, 33 hospitalized

A senior citizen died while 33 others were hospitalized due to a diarrhea outbreak that hit Barangay Butuan in Jose Abad Santos (JAS) town in Davao Occidental, its Mayor Jason John Joyce said Sunday.

In an interview with Philippine News Agency (PNA), Joyce identified the victim as Emilio Sumanday, 68, and a resident of the barangay.

“Right now, we have 33 patients confined at our District Hospital and we are also verifying if those patients brought to Glan, Sarangani were diarrhea-related cases,” he said.

Citing the Municipal Health Office findings, Joyce said the infectious diarrheal disease was due to contaminated water from a deep well, the main source of water in the said barangay.

“That’s where they get their source of water. We immediately acted on the emergency when the outbreak was reported yesterday morning and have prepared dextrose and medicines, and our rescue vehicles are also on standby,” he added.

Joyce assured that the affected barangay residents have been taken care of and the hospitalization costs of those confined at the district hospital will be shouldered by the municipal local government unit.

“Those who will be referred to other hospitals will be assisted by the LGU-JAS, provincial government, congressional office, and Dumper Party-list. We also talked to Department of Health in Region 11 (DOH-11) regional director Dr. Annabelle Yumang and she assured us of the agency’s assistance,” Joyce said.

He also called for an emergency meeting with the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force to plan out further actions to be undertaken.

Source: Philippines News agency