﻿DavOcc general hospital to start operations next year

DAVAO CITY – After President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the establishment of the Davao Occidental General Hospital on June 24, a solon said Monday it would start operations early next year.

Davao Occidental Rep. Lorna Bautista-Bandigan, the author of the bill said in an interview that they are hoping for its full operation by January.

“If we can arrange everything, the budget and the staffing we will start the operation next year,” she told Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The hospital, situated in Barangay Lacson, Malita, Davao Occidental, is expected to complement and amplify the effectiveness of the province’s health system and those from neighboring provinces.

“This general hospital is like the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City. It is the SPMC of the south. It will also cater to the neighboring municipalities in Davao del Sur like in Malalag. Instead of going to Davao City, which is very far, they can bring their patients here,” Bandigan added.

Bandigan said that they are preparing some 500 personnel including the doctors and other medical staff for the said hospital. “We are happy that a lot of doctors signified to apply and we are still inviting everyone who is qualified to apply.”

She also expressed her gratitude to Senator Christopher “Bong” Go whom she said has been at the forefront in pushing for its approval.

“Now that it was granted with a PHP900 million budget, I thanked President Duterte and Senator Go for making our dream hospital possible,” Bandigan said.

“To the people of Davao Occidental, this is the legacy of team Bautista. My brother donated two hectares for us to start building our hospital. This is for all of you, it may not be perfect but I will see to it that it will be the best for all of you,” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency