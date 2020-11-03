﻿DavNor town mayor recovers from Covid-19

The municipality of Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte said Tuesday Mayor Ernesto Evangelista’s reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test showed that he is now negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The announcement on the local government’s Facebook Page said after Evangelista’s negative result, the mayor opted to finish his 14-day quarantine in keeping with the Department of Health (DOH) protocols.

Evangelista said he would start reporting to work once the Santo Tomas IATF gives him clearance.

Evangelista tested positive for the virus on October 22.

In a text message, Evangelista thanked all those who offered their prayers for his fast recovery.

“I thanked the doctors, nurses, and health professionals, who assisted me since the first day I contracted the infection,” he said.

Evangelista also commended the barangay officials “for doing their best in containing the spread of the virus in their respective jurisdictions.”

Despite being on a strict quarantine, Evangelista noted that he did not miss any meetings and other decision-making duties in the local government unit.

Source: Philippines News Agency