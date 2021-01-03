﻿DavNor town lures early biz permit renewals with perks, prizes

Perks and prizes await business owners who will apply or renew their business permit early as the Sto. Tomas town in Davao del Norte gears up for the opening of the 2021 “BOSS (Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) NI TOMAS” on Monday.

Jane Gatillo, head of the Business Permits and Licenses Office (BPLO), said Sunday her office is closely coordinating with the Municipal Treasurer’s Office (MTO) to ensure they will be able to receive a token of appreciation from the Sto. Tomas local government unit.

Apart from that, Gatillo said BPLO and MTO had established 11 one-stop-shop locations in various barangays to also fast-track the processing of business permits and licenses with a lesser risk from exposure of clients to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Those business permit applicants who missed their barangays’ schedules will still be accommodated at the Municipal Recreation and Cultural Center. A separate team from BPLO will accommodate them to ensure that they are accorded appropriate assistance while renewing or applying for a business permit this year,” she added.

Mayor Ernesto Evangelista said a no-contact policy and simplified business permit renewal process that are compliant with Republic Act 11032 would be enforced strictly in this year’s BOSS NI TOMAS as it “diminishes red tape, help the businesses, and specifically avoid mass gatherings that could trigger the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).”

RA 11032 is also known as the “Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018”.

