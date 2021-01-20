﻿DavNor town acquires P78-M heavy equipment

The municipality of Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte has acquired PHP78 million worth of heavy equipment to support its infrastructure projects.

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Ernesto Evangelista said the heavy equipment would be used in the local government’s construction, operations, and maintenance activities.

“We acquired this because we need to maximize our available resources to fast track all our infrastructure-related projects. This is the people’s money, and we want to assure that all Tomasinos will benefit from this equipment by giving improved services to all operations and maintenance in various barangays,” Evangelista said.

The heavy equipment includes two garbage compactors, two 10-wheeler dump trucks, four 6-wheeler dump trucks, and an 18 wheeler-low bed prime mover.

“All our 19 barangays can benefit from these. That’s why I am asking all our barangay captains to make use of this heavy equipment for the improvement of their road networks, among others,” Evangelista said.

He also underscored the importance of purchasing equipment that is “free from the bribery-laden procurement process.”

“With our desire to campaign for a transparent, corrupt-free, and pro-people governance, we ensure that the procurement process is followed and certainly no advances made to the supplier, and all the heavy equipment are brand new,” Evangelista said.

Source: Philippines News agency