﻿Davao’s sister cities in China extend Covid aid

To help ease the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on Dabawenyos, two of this city’s sister cities in the People’s Republic of China reached out by sending medical donations and offering sympathies.

In a statement Monday, Davao City Investment and Promotion (DCIPC) chief April Marie Dayap said Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government and Nanning Municipal People’s Government have sent personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to the city.

“Both were prompt to send medical and personal protective equipment to Davao City. Due to the strong ties forged between Davao City and its sister cities, and we have greatly benefitted, especially during the early stage of the pandemic,” Dayap said.

Dayap said Nanning Municipal People’s Government donated 8,000 pieces of face masks to the city in October last year while Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government, Fil-Chinese Multi-sectoral Association, and PanPan Groups donated 1,162 boxes of medical supplies in April last year.

Jinjiang’s donation consisted of 1.1 million face masks from Jinjiang Panpan Food Company, 500 units of infrared thermometer, and 3,000 PPE gears.

The second batch of donations from Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and the Davao Fil-Chinese Multi-Sectoral Association, Inc. includes 20 units of respiratory machines, 1,200 pieces of infrared thermometers, 10,020 pieces of protective septic suits, 2,000 pieces face shields, 600 pieces’ protective goggles, 9,660 N95 masks, and 37,500 pairs of gloves.

Dayap said the donated supplies were distributed to 19 medical and emergency facilities in the city.

She said the city government also shared the donated equipment to seven medical and emergency facilities across the region.

“Their thoughtful gesture has truly reaffirmed our mutual commitment, which is to boost cooperation in all possible areas, especially when assistance is badly needed. It is during these trying times that our sisterhood agreements may serve their purpose, as we fight this global crisis together,” she added.

