﻿Davao’s Kalinaw Village offers hope to ex-NPA rebels

The Kalinaw Village – a residential care facility is housing former New People’s Army rebels who wish to undergo reformation and return to the fold of the law.

Mayor Sara Duterte, on Monday’s episode of her online show “Sara All For You”, said the village was created as a halfway home for former rebels prior to their return to their families and communities.

“Nagka-problema tayo kung saan natin ilalagay, kung saan natin ibibigay ‘yung tulong, ‘yung mga kailangan nila immediately after sila mag-surrender. So eto, meron tayong Kalinaw Village (We had a problem with where to house them after their surrender. That is why we have this Kalinaw Village),” she said.

Minda Silvano, Center Head for Kalinaw Village, said the village was created to welcome, accept and provide necessary interventions for the rebel returnees.

“Ang Kalinaw Village abri 24 hours, seven days a week para mudawat sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga ni-desisyon nga mobalik sa sabakan sa atong panggamhanan (to receive our brothers and sisters who decide to return to the government fold),” she said.

“Residents”, as they call the returnees, are provided with professional services such as medical, stress debriefing, mental wellness seminar, spiritual rejuvenation, seminars on strengthening family and community relations, disaster training, tree planting, and entrepreneurship within their three to six months of stay in the village.

The intervention plans for the residents in the village include partnerships with the residents’ families, barangays, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) for their security in preparation for their reintegration into society.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also provides the residents with training on livelihood courses for them to acquire new skills and hone their entrepreneurial talents.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, on the other hand, gives financial assistance to support their needs after their residency in the village.

Silvano shared that it was personally fulfilling for the rehabilitation team to receive positive feedback from the residents.

“While dito sila sa (they are here)Kalinga Village, na-experience nila ‘yung komprehensibo (comprehensive) at responsive programs and services of our government, at talagang na-appreciate nila, nagbe-verbalize sila na nagustuhan nila ang serbisyo at programa ng Kalinaw Village (and they satisfied and appreciate the services and programs of the Kalinaw Village),” she said.

