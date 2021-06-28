﻿Davao Region’s Covid-19 recoveries near 30K mark

DAVAO CITY – Davao Region has recorded 29,715 recoveries or 72.5 percent of its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases since the pandemic was declared in March last year, the Department of Health in Region 11 said.

A regional situation update released Sunday night showed that Davao City has the most number of recovered patients at 17,504, followed by Davao del Norte (5,343), Davao Oriental (2,241), Davao de Oro (2,122), Davao del Sur (2,074), and Davao Occidental (431).

Of the 2,651 persons tested, at least 501 tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,870 or 24.1 percent from the total cases since last year.

About 238 are from this city, 101 are from Davao del Norte, 58 are from Davao del Sur, 54 from Davao Oriental, 42 from Davao de Oro, and eight are from Davao Occidental.

Of the cases, one is a returning overseas Filipino and 500 were local cases.

There are 13 death cases reported — six are from Davao del Norte, five from Davao City, one each from Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro.

With the current Covid-19 cases, the DOH-11 said the region has only 5.6 percent available intensive care unit beds, 32.9 percent available isolation beds, 23.1 percent available ward beds, and 28.6 percent available mechanical ventilators.

