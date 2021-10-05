﻿Davao Region tallies 71.8K Covid-19 recoveries

A total of 71,899 patients from the Davao region have so far recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Sunday night, the Department of Health (DOH) 11 reported.

In a statement, the DOH-11 said the number corresponds to a 75.3-percent recovery rate out of the 95,445 confirmed cases logged since the pandemic was declared in March last year.

DOH-11 said the city has the most number of recovered patients at 40,685, followed by Davao del Norte (12,423), Davao Oriental (6,627), Davao del Sur (5,210), Davao de Oro (5,135), and Davao Occidental (1,819).

Also on Sunday, there were 547 single-day recoveries reported with Davao City on top of the list with 515; Davao Oriental, 30; and Davao del Sur, two.

On the same day, however, there are 548 new Covid-19 cases in the region, bringing the total number of active infections to 20,584, the health agency said.

Of the new cases, 179 are from Davao City, 61 from Davao de Oro, 129 from Davao del Norte, 100 from Davao del Sur, 39 from Davao Occidental, and 40 from Davao Oriental.

All the new cases were reported as local transmission.

Meanwhile, 16 new deaths were recorded – five from Davao City, three from Davao del Norte, seven from Davao de Oro, and one from Davao Oriental.

With the current Covid-19 caseload, the DOH-11 said only 26.3 percent of the region’s intensive care unit beds are available, 36.1 percent available isolation beds, 50.4 percent available ward beds, and 54.6 percent available mechanical ventilators.

