﻿Davao Region tallies 26K Covid-19 recoveries

DAVAO CITY – The Davao Region has recorded a total of 26,008 recoveries as another 159 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Monday.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health Region 11 (DOH-11) said this is equivalent to a 76.6-percent recovery rate out of a total of 33,962 infections since the pandemic started last year.

The city topped the number of recoveries at 15,713, followed by Davao del Norte (4,717), Davao de Oro (1,816), Davao Oriental (1,738), Davao del Sur (1,735), and Davao Occidental (289).

Of the 1,910 persons tested, another 481 tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,722.

Of the new cases, 163 are from the city, 109 are from Davao del Norte, 30 are from Davao Oriental, 51 are from Davao de Oro, 117 are from Davao del Sur, and 11 are from Davao Occidental.

The new cases were reported as due to local transmission.

Nine new deaths were also reported — three from Davao City, two from Davao de Oro, two from Davao Oriental, one from Davao Occidental, and one from Davao del Norte.

With the current Covid-19 cases, DOH-11 reported that the region has only 20.3 percent available intensive care unit beds, 44.8 percent available Isolation beds, 37 percent available ward beds, and 38.9 percent available mechanical ventilators

Source: Philippines News Agency