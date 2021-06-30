﻿Davao region records highest single-day recovery of 1K

DAVAO CITY – The Davao region has recorded 1,079 recoveries, the highest single-day number of patients recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Department of Health (DOH) 11 (Davao region), in its June 29 bulletin, said the number forms part of the total 31,064, or equivalent to a 73.6-percent recovery rate, out of 42,213 cases of infections since the pandemic started last year.

Out of the 1,079 recoveries reported, 981 were from Davao City, 43 from Davao de Oro, 29 from Davao Oriental, 19 from Davao Occidental, four from Davao del Sur, and three from Davao del Norte.

The DOH-11 also reported 590 new cases of Covid-19 in the region, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,740.

Of these new cases, 304 are from Davao City, 106 from Davao del Norte, 66 from Davao del Sur, 53 from Davao de Oro, 41 from Davao Oriental, and 20 from Davao Occidental.

The newly reported cases were local transmissions.

A total of 17 new deaths were also reported – six from Davao de Oro, six from Davao del Norte, four from Davao City, and one from Davao del Sur.

The DOH-11 also reported that only 13.8 percent of intensive care unit beds, 37.9 percent of isolation beds, 30.9 percent of ward beds, and 27.3 percent of mechanical ventilators are available

Source: Philippines News Agency