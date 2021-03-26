﻿Davao Region logs single-day lowest Covid-19 case

Davao Region has recorded only one case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday (March 22), the lowest since the pandemic was declared in March.

In a regional situation update released Tuesday, the Department of Health in Region 11 (DOH-11) said the lone case is from Davao del Norte, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 828.

The positive case is from the 116 samples tested during the period, DOH-11 said.

It also reported 21 recoveries, consisting of 18 from Davao City and three are from Davao de Oro province.

DOH-11 also reported five deaths–four from this city and one from Davao del Norte.

Since the pandemic early last year, Davao Region logged 21,049 cases, 19,315 of which have already recovered.

The number of deaths stood at 906.

Source: Philippines News Agency