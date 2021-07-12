﻿Davao Region logs 37.7K Covid-19 recoveries

Davao Region has recorded a total of 37,743 recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 11 (Davao Region) said the number is 79.2 percent of the 47,642 cases logged since the pandemic was declared in March last year.

In a regional situation update released Sunday night (July 11), DOH-11 said this city has the most number of recovered patients at 22,904; followed by Davao del Norte (6,587), Davao de Oro (2,650), Davao Oriental (2,643), Davao del Sur (2,399), and Davao Occidental (560).

There were 206 single-day recoveries reported on July 11. They are from Davao City, 176; Davao del Sur, 20; Davao Oriental, seven; Davao de Oro, two; and Davao del Norte, one.

DOH-11 said on Sunday last week (July 4), a total of 4,340 recoveries was logged for one whole week.

However, there are 296 new Covid-19 cases in the region, bringing the total number of active infections to 8,337, the health agency said.

Of the new cases, 152 are from Davao City; 64 from Davao del Norte; 31 from Davao de Oro, 25 from Davao Oriental; 23 from Davao del Sur; and one from Davao Occidental.

All the new cases were reported as local transmission.

Meanwhile, 10 new deaths were recorded – four from Davao City, four from Davao del Norte, one from Davao de Oro, and one from Davao Oriental.

With the current Covid-19 caseload, the DOH-11 said the region only has 18.6 percent available intensive care unit beds, 43.1 percent available isolation beds, 27.5 percent available ward beds, and 36.1 percent available mechanical ventilators.

Source: Philippines News Agency