﻿Davao Region gets add’l 1-M Pfizer vaccines

Davao Region received a total of 1,136,070 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech Comirnaty jabs for three consecutive deliveries from October 6 to 8, the health department here reported.

The latest of these, according to the Department of Health (DOH) 11 (Davao Region), are the 64,350 doses of the Pfizer brand that arrived at the Davao International Airport via Philippine Airlines flight on Friday morning.

On Thursday, a total of 77,220 doses of the same brand of vaccines also arrived in this city via Philippine Airlines flight PR1811.

On Wednesday, this city also received Pfizer jab doses totaling 994,500 that were donated by the United States government through the COVAX facility.

In a statement, Dr. Annabelle Yumang, DOH-11 director, said vaccination is one of the most important tools in defeating the pandemic “and that the availability of more vaccine doses will help reach the gap between demand and supply.”

She also urged everyone to register with their respective local government units to get their vaccination schedules.

To date, the Davao Region has received a total of 4,227,650 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Meanwhile, DOH Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama Jr., in a virtual message, said the donated Covid-19 vaccines are proof of the global participation and cooperation to put an end to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Michelle Lang-Alli, Director of the Office of Health of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in a separate statement, also urged Dabawenyos to avail of the vaccines.

“The United States has worked closely with the Philippines’ stakeholders throughout the pandemic to protect public health in strengthening local responses to Covid-19,” Lang-Alli said.

As of October 5, 779,925 individuals have received their first dose, while 646,248 have been fully vaccinated in Davao City.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in the city stand at 6,235 out of the total 51,154 cases, recoveries are at 43,315, and deaths are at 1,604 since the pandemic was declared last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency