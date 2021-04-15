﻿Davao Region gets 28K Sinovac jabs anew

Another batch of coronavirus vaccines consisting of 28,400 Sinovac doses arrived at the Davao International Airport (DIA) Wednesday.

The fifth batch of vaccines was immediately brought to the Department of Health in Region 11 (DA-11) for storage and distribution in the region, DOH-11 Assistant Director Lenny Joy Rivera told the Philippine News Agency.

Rivera said of the 28,400 doses, 21,600 would be allocated for the second dose of the health care workers. The remaining 6,800 would be set aside for the first dose of other health workers in the Davao Region.

“We still need some 23,000 for the remaining A1 priority. There is an ongoing inoculation for both first and second dose,” she added.

Based on the DOH-11 master list of the eligible population for Group IA inoculated with Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, a total of 41,935 or 49.51 percent were inoculated for the first dose in the entire region out of the 84,692 health workers.

This city, which has 28,493 health workers, has inoculated 16,601 or 58.2 percent for the first dose.

Davao de Oro aims to inoculate 12,700 health workers, of which 5,223 or 41 percent got their first dose, while Davao del Norte vaccinated 10,353 or 50.5 percent out of the targeted 20,483 health workers.

For Davao del Sur, 4,534 or 43.5 percent of 10,407 health workers already got their first dose; Davao Occidental with 3,151 targeted population has inoculated 1,552 or 49.25 percent; Davao Oriental has inoculated 3,672 or 38.82 percent out of the 9,458 health workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency