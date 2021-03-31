﻿Davao receives 7.2K more CoronaVac vax

Another 7,200 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines (CoronaVac) arrived at the Davao International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Annabelle Yumang, Department of Health in Region 11 (DOH-11) director, said in an interview the vaccines will be allocated to more health workers in the Davao Region.

“We do not have a shortage of our vaccines. The first 36,800 doses given by the national government to us are intended for the 36,800 health workers. However, there are still those who are not covered on that number since we have a lot of health workers and front-liners in the A1 group to be inoculated,” she said.

She added that base on the vaccine consumption rate, the region is at 98 percent.

Since Group A1 is almost covered, she said registration for senior citizens is held in the region.

Yumang also advised the senior citizens to go to their respective barangay health centers to register for the vaccination.

“They can go there or they will be represented by a family member. It would depend on the strategy of their barangay captains because some of the senior citizens are no longer able to walk. So there is really a need to find ways on how to register our senior citizens,” she said.

As to the CoronaVac suited for senior citizens, she said, “for now, we have not announced the vaccine intended for them yet because Sinovac is only for 18-59 years old.”

