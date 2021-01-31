﻿Davao Oriental town placed under GCQ

The municipality of Lupon in Davao Oriental has been placed under the general community quarantine (GCQ) following the surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the town in recent days.

In a statement Friday, the Davao Oriental Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 said the 14-day GCQ that started Friday (Jan. 29) was ordered by the Regional Inter-agency Task Force (RIATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (RITF) after Lupon registered the highest number of growth rate in Covid-19 cases among all local government units (LGUs) in the province.

The RIATF noted that the municipality tallied 67 positive cases that affected seven barangays as of January 25, “prompting the Task Force to escalate the municipality’s quarantine classification”.

Under the GCQ, movement restrictions of people and temporary closure of businesses will be implemented, the RIATF said, adding that all major gatherings will also be banned.

Local authorities also advised non-residents not to travel to the municipality unless for essential purposes.

Curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will also be implemented in the entire town.

The RIATF also ordered its local counterparts to strictly adhere to the “IATF Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines and Zoning Containment Strategy.”

It also directed municipal officials should also ensure the strict enforcement of minimum health standards, intensified contact tracing, quarantine of close contacts, and isolation of confirmed cases.

“If warranted, a granular lockdown of critical areas in line with the Zoning Containment Strategy and subject to the concurrence of the RIATF,” it said.

Source: Philippines News agency