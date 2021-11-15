﻿Davao Oriental supports national ID system

There is a widespread support for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in Davao Oriental with residents of all ages registering for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or the national ID.

In Barangay Central in Baganga, Davao Oriental, the local government recently posted on Facebook that cops provided security coverage during a registration activity held at a covered court.

In Mati City, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-based PhilSys Fixed Registration Center (FRC) announced recently that walk-in registrants will be accommodated.

“You may come to register Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health and safety protocols must be followed while in FRC,” a Facebook post last month read.

National ID registration is likewise ongoing in Lupon town.

PSA-Davao Oriental, in a November 2 post, also reminded that application for Land Bank of the Philippines’ Mastercard prepaid cards are allowed after the Step 2 biometrics process.

The card, which is free of charge, will be provided in LandBank booths located at PhilSys registration centers.

“Just present your PhilSys claim stub and your valid ID,” PSA Davao Oriental said.

As of November 10, a total of 40,264,550 have already registered for the PhilID while more than 3 million cards have been delivered by the Philippine Postal Corporation.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency