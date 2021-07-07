﻿Davao nets 28.7-K MECQ violators

DAVAO CITY – A total of 28,720 violators of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) measures were arrested in this city from June 5 to July 4, the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) reported Tuesday.

PSSCC head Angel Sumagaysay, in a statement, said that of the total number, 966 are now facing charges that have been filed against them.

Violators of the face shield rule topped the list with 9,003, followed by face mask (7,796); social distancing/mass gathering (6,776); curfew (4,126); those caught for going out despite not accessing essential goods and services (956); liquor ban violators (49), and those who presented fake reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results (14).

As to the RT-PCR violators, Sumagaysay said a total of 143 individuals were already arrested from November 13, 2020 to July 3, 2021.

“Eleven out of these apprehensions turned out to be positive after their respective swab tests conducted by the City Health Office, while five of them are those who deliberately altered their positive swab test results into negative,” he added.

Sumagaysay noted that from May 16, 2020 to July 4, 2021, the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force implementation cluster has apprehended a total of 85,821 Covid-19 protocol violators, wherein 7,852 cases have already been filed.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte earlier said the strict enforcement and implementation of the existing protocols and guidelines are crucial in addressing the surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, adding that there is no need to add more prohibitions.

Source: Philippines News Agency