﻿Davao, Iloilo cops go beyond call of duty

MANILA – Police officers in the cities of Davao and Iloilo have hogged the limelight for going beyond their mandate and helping the needy on separate occasions.

Lt. Helen Tabada, team leader of the Davao City Police Office’s Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay, organized a carwash shop for members of the Sibulan Habal-Habal Driver’s Association (SIHADA) in Barangay Sibulan, Toril District to help them earn additional income from their families.

In addition, a water reservoir was turned over by cops to the Bagobawa ethnic group in Barangay Catigan, with some 200 families now with a source of clean water.

A 250-meter pathway was also provided to members of the Sitio New Lawaon Vegetables Farmers Association, also in Barangay Sibulan, that will make transport and delivery of their harvest easier.

The Sitio Mariras Farmers Association in the same village also had their access roads repaired.

The turnovers were part of the Quick Impact Projects of the police officers, through the assistance of various stakeholders and other groups.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar praised the Davao cops for going the extra mile.

“I admire this initiative of our police in Davao City. This only proves that more police officers have the heart, concern and dedication to their sworn duty to serve the Filipino people,” read Eleazar’s statement in Filipino, sent to reporters on Sunday.

In Iloilo City, Patrolmen Vinjie Nebit, Roman Paja, and Rico Yan Inocencio assisted 27-year-old Ma. Cecilia Cesima on June 27 when they heard her cry for help at Jaro Plaza while they were doing their regular rounds.

The policemen helped Cesima safely deliver a girl and brought mother and infant to the West Visayas State University Medical Center.

They also provided her with milk and diapers.

Prior to her delivery, witnesses said they saw Cesima roaming aimlessly around the plaza.

Cesima and her baby were placed under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office until relatives can fetch them.

“I salute these three policemen who did not hesitate to help the woman for her childbirth. They were able to respond and help the person in need during an extraordinary situation,” Eleazar said. “These are the kinds of cops who should be the inspiration and role model in our ranks, those who truly care for others.” (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency