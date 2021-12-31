﻿Davao dioceses urge devotees to join local ‘traslacion’

Devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Archdiocese of Davao and Diocese of Digos have been invited to join the localized ‘traslacion’ 2022 which will start on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Jesus Nazareno – Davao asked the faithful to join the religious activities in commemoration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2022.

“We announced the official schedule of activities for the localized Traslacion 2022 here in the Archdiocese of Davao. We are blessed to have the official replica of the Black Nazarene from Quiapo Church permanently enshrined in our chapel, the Our Lady of Peñafrancia (OLP) GKK Chapel, DECA Homes Esperanza Tigatto, Davao City,” it said.

It also reminded the faithful that the traditional foot procession has been canceled in compliance with the health protocols set by the government.

“Instead we have decided to replace it with a mobile Traslacion where cars and motorcycles can join with us in bringing the Nazareno replica to all residents of Mandug and Callawa. We, therefore, ask participants who have motorcycles and vehicles to coordinate with us so that everything would be done orderly,” it added.

The Novena Mass will be held from January 1 to 7 at the chapel at 6 p.m. while the ninth-day novena Mass will be held at the San Alfonso Maria de Liguori Parish, Mandug at 6 p.m.

“We hope that it would help give inspiration and hope to all devotees and the Catholic faithful adjusting hard in this pandemic,” it said

The following is the official schedule of activities of the chapel from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

December 31, 2021:

3 p.m. – Pabihis sa Mahal na Poong Nazareno

5 p.m.- Kasaulogan/Novenario sa Mahal na Poong Nazareno

10 p.m. – Vigil Mass

January 1-7, 2022

5:30 p.m. – Novenario as Poong Jesus Nazareno

6 p.m. – Misa Novenario

7 p.m. – Vigil/Pahalik sa Poong Jesus Nazareno

January 8, 2022

1 p.m. – Assembly at OLP Deca Chapel

2 p.m.- Motorcade Procession

5 p.m.- Arrival at San Alfonso Maria De LIGUORI Parish

5:30 p.m. – Novenario sa Mahal na Poong Jesus Nazareno

6 p.m.- Misa Novenario

7 p.m.– Vigil

January 9, 2022

8 a.m.- Assembly at Parish/Sunday Mass

9 a.m. – Mobile Traslacion

10 a.m. – Misa Nazareno

6 p.m. – Misa Nazareno

Officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene most popularly known as Quiapo Church in Manila have decided to again conduct localized ‘traslacion’ to prevent the influx of devotees on January 9, the feast day of the Black Nazarene.

The localized celebration, the image of Black Jesus Christ visits cities and provinces in the country.

Prior to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the procession in Manila starts at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park and ends at Quiapo Church in Quezon Boulevard.

The last ‘traslacion’ where millions of devotees participated was in January 2020.