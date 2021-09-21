﻿Davao de Oro village holds PhilSys registration on Sept. 24

A registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is scheduled on Friday (Sept. 24) in Barangay Banagbanag, Montevista, Davao de Oro.

PhilSys focal person Mitchil Campos posted on Sept. 13 that the registration site at the Montevista Sports Complex will accept applicants for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card aged 5 years old and above.

The registrants can bring birth certificate (original with register number); any valid ID, including school and voter’s ID, as long as it’s not expired; or Barangay Certification if there is no valid ID.

Campos said registrants aged 5 to 14 should have be accompanied by parents.

“If the parents are not available, the guardian should have a Certificate of Guardianship from the barangay and valid ID,” Campos posted.

As in all registration centers, an applicant must wear face mask and face shield or they will not be allowed to register.

“Bring your own pen,” she added.

As of Sept. 15, the Philippine Statistics Authority said 30,043,249 have already finished the Step 2 biometrics process – iris scan, fingerprints, and front-facing photographs.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency