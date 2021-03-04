﻿Davao dad calls for vaccine education to allay concerns

As the first shipment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine doses arrived in the country on February 28, a City Council member underscored the importance of running a parallel education and information program to boost public confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

In a statement on Wednesday, Councilor Pamela Librado said education and information campaigns, such as surveys conducted in schools, communities, and other sectors, must be intensified to change people’s mindset towards vaccines.

“Given that vaccine hesitancy and declining confidence in vaccines have been brought about by politically-motivated controversies, it is now critical to reverse this hesitancy, educate people on the available Covid-19 vaccines, and provide relevant materials and updates on the issue,” Librado said.

Families and communities, she said, must also be assisted in making an informed choice on being vaccinated.

“The correct information can save many people; it can lead to the full recovery of our City and our country,” Librado said, calling on the government and the media to collaborate.

Similarly, she also urged individuals and organizations to exercise restraint when spreading information regarding vaccines.

“We have the burden of checking the sources and ensuring we do not become purveyors of misinformation. We hope that those who are spreading fake news will stop for the people not to get confused,” Librado said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing Covid-19; at the very least, vaccines can keep a person from seriously getting ill if they do get the virus.

“Let us get it straight to the point. We need effective, safe, and publicly-available vaccines to put an end to this pandemic so that we may be able to recover and move forward,” she said.

Local health authorities are set to start administering vaccines on medical front-liners beginning Friday following the arrival of 12,000 vials of Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency