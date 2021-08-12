﻿Davao City requires swab test for cash aid beneficiaries

An official from the city government here revealed on Thursday that Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has approved the proposed mandatory swab testing for recipients and beneficiaries of all financial assistance programs offered by the local government.

In an interview, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) Commissioner and Work for Davao program manager Norman Baloro said the mandatory swab test requirement which was approved on August 6 will cover applicants who enrolled in any of the city government’s financial assistance program on August 6 onwards.

The mandatory swab test policy stated in Resolution No. 35 of the Davao City Task Force Covid-19 seeks to ensure that there are no threats of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) transmission during the release and distribution of financial assistance in the communities.

“I want to clarify that this is not an anti-poor program we just want to prevent the deadly Delta variant. We just don’t like to be the cause of the surge of Covid-19 cases, especially that we cater to a lot of people during payouts,” Baloro said.

He also clarified that Dabawenyos who would be enrolling in these programs will be oriented regarding the policy.

“If we will look into the cases happening in the world, we will never know who gets positive of the virus. We do not want that the program of the government become a reason for the Covid-19 surge. Let us not look at our personal convenience, let us also look at its impact in our community,” Baloro emphasized.

He added that after the swabbing, the beneficiary can freely go home while waiting for their result.

Those who would test positive for Covid-19 and their affected families will get food relief from the City Social Development Office, Baloro added.

Source: Philippines News Agency