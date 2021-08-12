﻿Davao City reiterates ‘no walk-in’ rule in vax sites

The Davao City Covid-19 Task Force has reminded Dabawenyos anew of the no walk-in policy at the city’s designated vaccination sites.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson Dr. Michelle Schlosser made the statement following the viral video that showed a huge number of people who flocked to the Lt. C. Villafuerte Elementary School vaccination site in Barangay Calinan on August 10.

She said the city government does not really allow walk-in vaccine recipients since there is a vaccination schedule being followed.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has also called the attention of the Dabawenyos who queued in various vaccination sites who do not have an appointment or schedule.

“Right after seeing the commotion, the Response Cluster was there. Security personnel and policemen were sent to secure the people,” Schlosser said.

She also urged the Dabawenyos to be vigilant, and report those who are not complying with the regulations set by the city government, Davao City Covid-19 Task Force, and the City Health Office (CHO).

“Let us wait when the vaccination site opens since you already have a schedule on that day. It’s not necessary to be there at 3 a.m., 4 a.m., or 5 a.m.,” Schlosser advised.

She also urged Dabawenyos to report or notify the authorities if such irregularity is happening.

“Before we accept such a claim, we will ask you to give us concrete evidence so you can help us stop this kind of behavior. We have been regulating our activities to prevent a similar incident from happening. If indeed it already happened or when it happens, please notify us,” Schlosser said.

Source: Philippines News Agency