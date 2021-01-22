﻿Davao City posts highest single-day record of 105 recoveries

Posting 8,568 recoveries since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic broke out in March, this city registered between 81 to 82 percent recovery rate, the city government said in a statement Thursday.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, the local government’s Covid-19 focal person, said the city logged the highest single-day number of recoveries on Tuesday (January 19), consisting of 105 recovered patients.

“We reduced the active cases due to the 105 new recoveries in one day,” Lopez said.

The post-holiday surge, Lopez said, began on Jan. 7, involving some 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“We are still suffering from the post-holiday surge,” Lopez warned, adding that the majority of confirmed cases are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Lopez said that 95 percent of the Covid-19-related deaths in the city were “hospital deaths.”

“Nobody died while on the road or because of delay in pick up from their homes. The majority died in the hospital. Most of them are elderly. The affected age group is 60 and above, especially with co-morbidities,” he said.

He also noted that most fatalities had complications such as heart and cardiovascular diseases, those with chronic kidney diseases and mostly undergoing dialysis treatments, seniors with diabetes, and cancer.

“These fatalities all had weak resistance and were immuno-compromised,” he said, adding that some 50 percent of the city’s confirmed Covid-19 positive cases were due to community transmission.

